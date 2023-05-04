Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.74

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 51691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

