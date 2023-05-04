Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 587,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,608,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
See Also
