Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 8.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 587,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,608,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

