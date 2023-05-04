Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading Up 14%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 150,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 370,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $951.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.10.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 83.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

