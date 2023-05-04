KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.
KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $19.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
KLA Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $373.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.49. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at KLA
In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of KLA
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
