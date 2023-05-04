KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $19.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $373.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.49. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,924 shares of company stock worth $13,438,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in KLA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

