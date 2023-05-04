Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 369,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.