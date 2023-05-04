Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kopin Stock Performance

Kopin stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $112.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Kopin had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KOPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 553,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,706 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

