L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after purchasing an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.