L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after buying an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,854,000 after purchasing an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
