L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.41. 478,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.21 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

