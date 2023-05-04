Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $225.99 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

