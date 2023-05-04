Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82. 8,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 22,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.58.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

