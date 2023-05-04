Laurentian Trims GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) Target Price to C$4.70

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 422.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GoldMining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GoldMining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

GoldMining Stock Performance

GoldMining stock remained flat at C$0.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 105,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. GoldMining has a 12-month low of C$0.88 and a 12-month high of C$1.96.

About GoldMining

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

