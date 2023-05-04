Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 23.9 %

Leju stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

