Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 409,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.