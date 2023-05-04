Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 606,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 445,485 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $575.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
