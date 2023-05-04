Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 606,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 445,485 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $575.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73,341.00% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 96,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

