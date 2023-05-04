Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$4.75 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LGND stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.71. 78,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,929. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.