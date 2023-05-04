Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.57 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
LGND traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $76.71. 78,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Articles
