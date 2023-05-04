Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.57 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.60-4.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $76.71. 78,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

