Lincoln National Corp Buys 7,006 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,634. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $235.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

