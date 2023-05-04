Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PLD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 206,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,275. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.