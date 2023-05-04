Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,737 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $111.09. 255,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

