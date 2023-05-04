Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.85. 2,819,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,981,994. The company has a market capitalization of $611.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

