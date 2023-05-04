Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 488285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

