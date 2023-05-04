Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,685 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Lindsay worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 1,276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.85. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

