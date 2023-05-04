Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.95 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74.90 ($0.94). Approximately 45,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 221,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.80 ($0.93).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £89.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3,750.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.43.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Moloney purchased 157,092 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £111,535.32 ($139,349.48). Insiders own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.