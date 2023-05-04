LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. 106,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.