Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Livent Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 623,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

