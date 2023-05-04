Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading Down 2.4%

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51). Approximately 18,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 7,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.52).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -820.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

