LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.13 on Monday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,161,138 shares in the company, valued at $234,688,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock valued at $178,208,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

