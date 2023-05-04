Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

