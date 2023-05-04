Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 4,841,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,415,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Lordstown Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 19300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 746,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,240,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,182,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9,321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,018,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,452 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

