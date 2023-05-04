Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

LPX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

