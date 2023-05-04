LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 10.6%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 573,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 821,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 57.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 463,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $1,831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 339.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in LSB Industries by 134.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.