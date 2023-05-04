LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 28,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.