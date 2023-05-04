Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,308. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

