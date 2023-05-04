LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $110.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.37.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.48 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

