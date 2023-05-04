M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

