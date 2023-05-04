M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CFO Sells $1,316,483.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.69.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $16,719,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,253,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

