Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.90

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 858864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.