Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 0.5 %

Magna International stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Magna International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magna International by 549.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.