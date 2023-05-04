Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

