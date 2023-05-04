Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 189 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

