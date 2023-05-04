Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,383 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.