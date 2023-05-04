Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $354.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.98. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

