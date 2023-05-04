Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

NYSE:TMO opened at $550.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

