Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $850,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

