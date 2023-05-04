Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 12,256 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,256 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

