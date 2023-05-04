Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

