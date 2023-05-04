Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 8,321 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

