Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

