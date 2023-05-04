Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.88

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.88 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.60). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50), with a volume of 14,106 shares trading hands.

Maintel Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

