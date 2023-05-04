Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.88

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.88 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.60). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.50), with a volume of 14,106 shares trading hands.
Maintel Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £15.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,725.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Maintel Company Profile
Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.
See Also
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.