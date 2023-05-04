Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading 1.3% Higher

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.94). 8,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 16,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.90).

Manolete Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,937.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

